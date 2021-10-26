Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls ‘Emergency’ Birth With Daughter Apple: ‘We Almost Died’

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she almost died while giving birth to her daughter Apple Martin.

“I’ve had two cesareans. My daughter was an emergency, it was crazy, we almost died. It was like, not good,” she said in a Monday interview with Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast. Paltrow has two children, 17-year-old Apple and 15-year-old son Moses, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The actress also expressed gratitude for being able to recover from the birth in private, unlike in today’s social media landscape. “Thank God there wasn’t Instagram when I had babies because now it’s like if I see someone, ‘Oh, I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow that’s not what I [looked like],'” said Paltrow. “And like great, more power to the lady with the washboard [abs], but that is totally the exception. And then now we’re being fed all of these other images of what we’re supposed to look like all the time — babies, no babies, whatever.”

Paltrow and Martin have tried to keep their children’s lives private, though they do pop up in conversation every now and then.

Last week, while promoting her new Netflix show Sex, Love & Goop, in which Paltrow and a team of sex experts help couples reignite their love lives, the actress shared that she is logical when educating her kids about sex.

“…Teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever, so I sort of follow their lead and luckily, in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds and the bees parts, and then I’m there for any questions, but the questions are pretty minimal,” Paltrow told Entertainment Tonight. “I think they go to their friends more.”

Paltrow later shared that her daughter’s sex-education at school was pretty candid. “Oh my god. They — thank god — they, at their elementary school in 6th grade, had the craziest sex ed talk, it was incredible,” she said during a Monday appearance on Red Table Talk. “But, full-on everything, like they learned everything.” She added with a laugh, “I will never forget Apple’s face when she came home. [The teacher] told them everything. And when I say everything, I mean everything.”

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.