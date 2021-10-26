Chrissy Teigen Says Explaining the Loss of Baby Jack to Her Children ‘Took a Lot of Therapy’

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her tumultuous year, which included the tragic loss of her infant son Jack, in her first television interview since last summer.

On Tuesday, the model and cookbook author sat down with Today‘s Hoda Kotb to discuss her ups and downs — getting “canceled” for cyberbullying others online, her pregnancy loss, and quitting alcohol. In fact, the interview took place on Teigen’s 100th day of sobriety. “Quite a year, huh?” she said.

This year began with Teigen and her husband John Legend recovering from the September loss of their son Jack at 25 weeks gestation. “To not have really processed that, to explain that to your children, what happened, and to have to explain it to yourself, because I threw myself into the cookbook instead of processing it. Yeah, it took a lot of therapy,” Teigen told Kotb, referencing Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love: A Cookbook.

Teigen and Legend share five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son Miles.

“Truly it made me a stronger person, a better person.”@chrissyteigen opens up to @hodakotb about apologizing for the allegations of cyberbullying against her and reveals she has been sober for 100 days. pic.twitter.com/eBWUI8Dywk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 26, 2021

Teigen and Legend announced the loss of Jack in a series of heartbreaking Instagram posts. Before going into preterm labor, the model been sharing pregnancy updates, including an abnormal placenta diagnosis and bedrest orders, with her millions of social media followers.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote on Instagram alongside some black-and-white photos. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

At the beginning of 2021, Teigen had announced her intention to stop drinking alcohol, telling Kotb that after a few hiccups, she was 100 days sober. In a recent Instagram post, the mom reflected on her alcohol use in the wake of her stillbirth: “I don’t really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged.”

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.