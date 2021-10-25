Nordstrom Is Selling This Enchanting Advent Calendar & It’s the Perfect Gift for Kids in Need of Holiday Magic

‘Tis the season of advent calendars, and Nordstrom keeps dropping amazing choices for children. If you want to go a little more creative than your average chocolate advent calendar, FAO Schwarz has a charming advent calendar that your kids will love. Make this holiday season extra special with this gorgeous, mystical advent calendar charm bracelet your kids can treasure for years to come. The Advent Calendar Charm Bracelet Set by FAO Schwarz is available at Nordstrom for $40.

Inside the beautiful box are a golden bracelet and 12 glittery charms for the 12 days leading up to Christmas. Each day, your child will be allowed to add a charm to their bracelet. Some charms included tassels, bells, crowns, keys, and hearts, to name a few. They also come in an array of colors like aquamarine and baby pink.

This advent calendar will surely bring the magic of the holiday season into any child’s heart. And as many customers have said, it’s been the perfect gift for their children. It’s designed specifically for kids ages 6 and up.

One reviewer said, “I got this for my daughter. She loved looking forward to what each day would reveal… She wears the bracelet all the time. It’s so cute and girly. We also loved that it wasn’t just created with a Christmas time theme. She can wear it regardless of the holiday.”

Another one posted, “So my little girl is in kindergarten, so when I get her dress I let poke out the next charm. I love it is interaction. She loves to get up and see what is next. I would say this is good for a birthday gift or Christmas present. My little girl loves hers!”

