Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Celebrate Their Co-Parenting Bond on Son Deacon’s 18th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe’s son Deacon turned 18 and his parents celebrated with warm shout-outs to each other.

“Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son,” Phillippe wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside two photos of him, Deacon, and Witherspoon. “You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup…” Then, tagging Witherspoon, the actor added, “I’d say we did pretty good.”

Witherspoon commented in return, “So proud of our boy … I mean our ADULT Son!” On her Instagram page, The Morning Show actress shared photos of the mother and son.

“How did this happen?!! @deaconphillippe is 18?!!” she wrote. “One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard. The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends. My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming.”

Wishing the teen happy birthday Witherspoon added, “I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars.”

Witherspoon and Phillippe married on 1999, having fell in love on the set of their film Cruel Intentions (which was released that year). Aside from Deacon, they share 22-year-old daughter Ava. Witherspoon is now married to talent agent Jim Toth, with whom she shares 9-year-old Tennessee, and Phillippe shares 10-year-old daughter Kai with ex-partner Alexis Knapp.

Over the years, Witherspoon and Phillippe have praised each other for sustaining a friendship while co-parenting. “I always tell my kids, ‘You’re so lucky cause it’s not just your mom and dad who love you. You have grandparents that love you, a stepdad that loves you and it’s always such a great opportunity to have as many people in your life nurturing you and carrying you and guiding you in this life,'” Witherspoon told ABC News in 2011.

While in 2016, Phillippe told Entertainment Tonight that the ex-couple’s custodial arrangement is “healthy.”

“You have to get to that point as a divorced parent, as any parent, where you’re not putting yourself first,” he noted. “You want the kids’ experience to be its own and not like, ‘Well, I need to have my time!’ We have been very good about that.”