Kylie Jenner Shows Off ‘Growing’ Baby Bump In Gorgeous Silhouette Photo

Kylie Jenner gave her followers a gorgeous glimpse of her baby bump with an artistic pic of her pregnant silhouette.

“Growing,” the 24-year-old captioned the photo, followed by a white heart emoji. The photo displayed only Jenner’s silhouette, cast as a shadow onto a wall. In the image, Jenner touches her head while her long hair falls down her back. “Growing,” she captioned the post.

“Wow!!!!! My beautiful stunning sister,” Khloé Kardashian commented under the post. “This is divinely beautiful,” she added in a separate comment.

Jenner revealed she was pregnant with her second child in September, sharing a video documenting recent milestones: Her positive pregnancy test, surprising partner Travis Scott (the father of her three-year-old daughter Stormi) and mom Kris Jenner, a celebratory dinner for her 24th birthday, and more.

In the footage, Jenner and Stormi are also seen at a doctor’s appointment as Jenner receives an ultrasound. The video concludes with Stormi hugging and kissing her mom’s belly, clearly ecstatic about her baby sibling.

The journey is quite different from Jenner’s first pregnancy, which she kept under wraps from the public, until Stormi’s 2018 birth. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram post after the birth. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she added. “…“I’ve never felt love and happiness like this, I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.