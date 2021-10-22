This Kids’ Couch Looks Just Like Those Popular Nugget Sofas — But It’s Only $179.98

If you’ve been coveting the Nugget, the playroom-perfect foam couch, you’ll love this affordable lookalike from Sam’s Club: The Member’s Mark Kids’ Explorer Sofa.

The furniture comes with four adjustable cushions, pockets to store toys, and best of all —in our humble opinion — laundry-safe zip covers. You can choose from colors like flamingo (pink), denim (dusty blue), emerald (green), meteorite (gray), and ocean (brilliant blue). However, it’s available for shipping-only, exclusively for members of the retail warehouse, so you’ll have to join Sam’s Club to take advantage of the deal.

Think of it as a holiday gift for your children, who will lose hours taking apart the pieces to create structures, tunnels, jump pads, or cozy forts. But it’s also a gift for parents who will gain additional hours in the day while kids are safely occupied with hands-on play. (And no judgment if you steal it as a cozy reading nook or nap pad yourself).

Keep it in a designated play space or in a larger living area. When playtime is over, the item’s carry handles are a convenient way to carry it from room to room.

According to the Sam’s Club website, the sofa will expand as soon as it’s removed from the box, however it could take up to 48 hours to mold itself to a snug size therefor, “You can use it as soon as it looks comfy.”