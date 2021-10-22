Alexa PenaVega Responds to ‘Ugly’ Backlash Over Her Son’s Finger Accident

Alexa PenaVega has taken to Instagram to address the “ugly” backlash she’s faced in light of her son’s traumatic finger injury.

“While getting the kids ready for bed I shut Kington’s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door,” the Spy Kids star shared via Instagram stories earlier this week. “His first finger is bruised and a little bloody…but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip.”

“It was the most traumatic thing we’ve had to go through as a family,” the actress continued. “The mom guilt and shame was really hard to get through…Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened.” In a follow-up story, the mom of three explained that doctors were unable to reattach the two-year-old’s finger. “But the other 9 are so cute! He’ll be more than fine,” she added.

As any parent knows, accidents like this can happen to anyone — though that doesn’t make them any less traumatic or shame inducing, as PenaVega pointed out. Still, critics was quick to jump to conclusions, with some even accusing Vega of slamming the door in a “fit of rage.” Seeking to set the record straight, PenaVega dispelled the rumors, demonstrating how “easy” it can be to make mistakes as a parent — even those that are a mom’s worst nightmare.

“So a bunch of people are saying that I must have slammed a door in a fit of rage in order to do what I did to my kid,” she began, cutting to a front-facing shot of her and the door. “This is the door. He was in the bathroom. I didn’t see his fingers in the hinge. So I just closed it.” The mom of three then closed the door to exemplify how the accident occurred. “It sucks so much,” she reiterated. “But it was that simple.”

Thousands of friends and followers flooded Vega’s comments with support, insisting she’s “a great mama” despite what critics said. And Vega’s husband, father to Kingston and their two other children Ocean, 4, and Rio, 5 months, chimed in, writing: “Love u! Your [sic] an amazing momma – things happen!! How close it’s made our family [sic] is unreal!! Don’t ever change! You do you boo.”

While we’re sorry the PenaVega family had to endure such a traumatic experience, we appreciate Vega’s transparency, and are so glad to hear that Kingston is okay!

