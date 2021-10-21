Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Khloé Kardashian Says Daughter True Made a ‘Shady’ Suggestion for Her Halloween Costume

There is nothing more cute than family Halloween costumes. Dressing up as part of an ensemble is great fun for everyone — unless one of your kids has a suggestion that makes you frown. Khloé Kardashian explained on a Thursday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode on Thursday, Kardashian admitted that her daughter, 3-year-old True, has big plans for their family costumes this year. “True’s gonna be Moana and she wants me to be Pua the pig,” Kardashian said of the Disney character’s sidekick.

“So, it’s a little shady of her but that’s okay,” she joked. “I will be Pua for True.” Now that’s what we call love!

Kardashian’s team spirit is only a small example of the mom’s devotion to her little girl.

In a recent interview with Health, Kardashian explained how she works hard to ensure that True, who she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson, doesn’t develop the same negative body image that she struggled with as a teen and young adult.

“[True is] very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big.’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive,” Khloe told the outlet. “I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that.”

We love that! We hope the family has an amazing Halloween and that Khloe shares lots of photos.

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.

