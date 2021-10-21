Some celebrity parents don’t mind their kids being in the spotlight while others don’t like it at all. Turns out, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds fall into the latter camp.

Recently, the Gossip Girl alum let it be known just how much she dislikes photos of her daughters being shared on social media. After calling out a celebrity news Instagram account for posting an image that depicted her family walking down the street, she spoke out in the comments section.

“This is so disturbing,” wrote Lively. “I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.”

“Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT,” added the mother-of-three.

Lively screenshot her comments and shared them in her own Stories, along with an update that the account had ultimately removed the image. “Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children,” Lively captioned the post. “YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you.”

This isn’t the first time that Lively and Reynolds have gone up against the paparazzi . According to People , she and her children had a frightening experience with ambush photographers over the summer. In the comments section of another now-deleted Instagram post, Lively had choice words for the tabloid that posted it. “You edit together these images together to look like I’m happily waving. But that is deceitful,” Lively wrote . “The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding.”