Some celebrity parents don’t mind their kids being in the spotlight while others don’t like it at all. Turns out, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds fall into the latter camp.
Recently, the Gossip Girl alum let it be known just how much she dislikes photos of her daughters being shared on social media. After calling out a celebrity news Instagram account for posting an image that depicted her family walking down the street, she spoke out in the comments section.
“This is so disturbing,” wrote Lively. “I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.”
Lively screenshot her comments and shared them in her own Stories, along with an update that the account had ultimately removed the image. “Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children,” Lively captioned the post. “YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you.”
She continued, “Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children.”
Lively joins other A-listers who are vocal about paparazzi chasing down their children. In 2019, Frozen star Kristen Bell confronted a photographer who was sneaking photos of her and kids in front of their school. According to Today, Bell pulled her car out in front of the man’s vehicle to block him. She walked over, tapped on his window, and said, “Hi, my name’s Kristen. Do you realize how much you are putting my kids at risk?” The actress was concerned that the school would be easy to identify from the photos and put her children in potential danger. “I have confidence your mom raised you better,” she said, asking the photographer to delete the photos, which he did.
We love to see these strong moms standing up for their children’s privacy!
