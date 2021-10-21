Zach Galifianakis Says His Kids Don’t Know He’s Famous: ‘They Think I’m an Assistant Librarian’

Although it’s hard for us to ignore that Zach Galifianakis is famous, at home, he’s plain old dad.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Hangover star admitted that his children have no idea that he’s an actor. “My kids think I’m a librarian somewhere. They don’t even know,” Galifianakis told ET. “They think I’m an assistant librarian somewhere. Galifianakis shares two sons, ages seven and four, with his wife Quinn Lundberg.

Though they may not know he’s an actor, chances are his sons know at least some of his work. The Between Two Ferns host, who has interviewed everyone from former President Barack Obama to Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, also voiced The Joker in 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie.

When asked about explaining some of his racier work, such as the film The Hangover, to his children someday, Galifiankis has a plan: Utter ignorance. “They shall never know of it,” he answered jokingly. “I’ll just deny it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.'”

The overall subject, he acknowledged, is tricky. “You wanna protect their innocence as much as possible. They’re just children,” he said. “People used to come up to me and be like, ‘Oh, my kids love The Hangover,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re a terrible parent.'”

However, Galifianakis isn’t flat-out opposed to his kids viewing the famous flick. “They need to mature a little bit before they see that.”

