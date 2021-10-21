This Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Advent Calendar Is On Track to Sell Out Fast

Advent calendars are the best way to bring Christmas joy to your children all December long. And if your little one is a Thomas & Friends fan, you’ll both love this item.

The Thomas & Friends MINIS Advent Calendar from Fisher-Price gives kids 24 days of fun as they count down the days to Christmas with the famous blue train and his pals. Behind each flap is a miniature push-along train styled after everyone’s favorite talking trains —Thomas, Percy, Gordon, and more.

Each figure is 0.98 x 1.97 x 1.38 inches, the perfect size for little hands. The calendar also features a track mat, so your little conductor can explore a wintertime holiday wonderland.

Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends MINIS Advent Calendar 24 miniature push-along toy trains $39.99 on Amazon.com

Thomas & Friends first aired back in 1984 on ITV in the U.K. with former Beatles icon Ringo Starr as narrator. The show was picked up in the U.S. in 1989 and has featured voice acting by George Carlin and Alec Baldwin, garnering many fans over its 35-year history.

Your little one can ride the rails with Thomas and learn some valuable lessons along the way. “Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends toys let young conductors live out their own railway adventures with their favorite characters from the show,” states the brand. “Sending Thomas and his railway friends racing along helps kids explore themes like teamwork while providing the perfect opportunity to practice their train whistle.”

Just note that the advent calendar does have small pieces, so it’s best for kids ages three and older. Though younger kids are welcome to practice their train whistle any time!

