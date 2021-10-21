Ashley Graham Recommends These Two Books As She Prepares to Welcome Twins

Ashley Graham is hitting the books! In a series of recent Instagram Stories, the model and future twin mom recommended two books that she says helped prepare her to welcome her sons later this year.

As a first-time twin mom but second-time mom, Graham said Mothering Multiples: Breastfeeding and Caring for Twins or More!, published by Le Leche League International, is a must-read. “This book actually gave me more insight than any book I’ve read,” Graham told her followers. “It talks a lot about breastfeeding and tandem feeding. It also talks a lot about your body and what your body is going to be going through.” Tandem feeding is the practice of nursing two children of different ages at the same time.

Graham says the book contains information not always included in others. “It has hopeful stories in it as well, which is really great,” she says. “A lot of times when you’re having twins you hear a lot of negative things, which is so annoying.”

The second book on Graham’s shelf is You Can Two!: The Essential Twins Preparation Guide, written by Jennifer Bonicelli and Meghan Hertzfeldt. Graham explains that it would be a great choice for a first-time mom who’s expecting twins, but not necessarily for a seasoned mom. “You don’t need this. You already know everything,” she says.

“From mental and emotional prep to feeding, and everything in between, this action-oriented guide covers the broad spectrum of how to tackle the first few months after your babies arrive,” says the book’s publisher, Rockridge Press. “Complete with real advice and encouraging anecdotes from parents who have been there, You Can Two is a go-to reference to remember that you can do this.”

This isn’t Graham’s first bout with motherhood. Her son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, who she shares with husband Justin Ervin, was born on January 18, 2020.

