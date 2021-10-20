Babies and animals go together like peas in a pod, right? When we see pictures like the one Chandler Powell recently posted on Instagram we tend to agree.

In the newest snap, Grace Warrior is posing with an Australian water dragon, a lizard species native to Australia, and she looks absolutely thrilled. “When the water dragon looks like an actual dragon,” Powell captioned the post.

Not to worry though — water dragons aren’t aggressive toward humans and many people choose to keep them as pets. In the image, Grace is safe and sound in her zookeeper father’s lap while he takes the selfie.

The camera’s perspective makes the reptile look huge, but it isn’t really Godzilla-sized — full-grown Australian water dragons top out at around two feet.

This isn’t Grace’s first time up close and personal with the creatures of the Australia Zoo — which isn’t surprising considering it’s the family business! So far the adventurous six-month-old, whose mother is Bindi Irwin, has been seen cavorting with wallabies, kangaroos, koalas, tortoises, and of course the family dog.

Irwin and Chandler welcomed baby Grace in March and the family seems to enjoy one animal adventure after another, sharing many of the pics with fans on social media. And Grace has gotten quite comfortable in front of the camera, even developing her own signature pose, in which she sticks out her tongue. “Love that our girl pokes her tongue out as soon as she knows we’re about to take a photo,” Irwin shared on Instagram. We do too!