Jana Kramer Shares ‘Challenging Day’ as Single Mom: ‘It’s Okay to Breakdown’

Country music singer Jana Kramer got candid about the struggles of single-motherhood and shared wisdom that every mom should hear every once in a while.

On Tuesday evening, the former One Tree Hill actor shared on Instagram that she wasn’t having the best day. “Motherhood,” she captioned an Instagram carousel, part of which featured her and her children snuggling on a sofa. “It’s by far the greatest thing in the world and also the most challenging. Today was a challenging one. The one where it tests you to your core. After screaming kids, not listening and literally being bitten by Jace at soccer it made sense I just walked around the corner tonight to cry. Like the scene where Charlotte hid in the pantry just to have 2 mins to shed the tears.”

The newly-single mom shares 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace with ex-NFL player Mike Caussin. Earlier this year, the couple finalized their divorce after almost six years of marriage. They were candid about their problems, which included serious trust issues, on their podcast Whine Down and in the book they co-authored, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

“I have never felt more love and joy as a mother but I’ve also never been tested this much to my core either. The patience, the deep breaths, the not doing it perfect and then hiding around the corner to cry,” Kramer admitted in the heartfelt caption. “But the beauty is all of us parents can relate whether single mommas or married. And like my therapist told me today …’you may feel heavy today but tomorrow you won’t’. And it’s so true. They are tucked in bed and I’m exhausted but I can’t wait to kiss their faces in the morning.”

She ended with a few words of praise for her fellow single moms.

“And to my single mommas who need the ‘you’re doing great’ acknowledgment (because we all need it) I’m here to tell ya you’re doing a great job, it’s okay to breakdown, it’s okay to not be perfect, it’s okay. You’re crushing it.”

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.