Gabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia Prepare for the ‘Zombie Apocalypse’ In TikTok Video

We’ve found the next big scream queens and someone should call Jordan Peele ASAP. Gabrielle Union and her almost-three-year-old daughter Kaavia pulled off some major “zombie apocalypse” action in Union’s latest TikTok video and it’s must-see Halloween footage.

In the video, the mother-daughter pair can be seen playing “zombie” on a play structure. After Kaavia runs over to Union, the actress yells, “I am a zombie. I’m going to eat your kneecaps,” then chases the girl on the grass. And Kaavia’s reaction is priceless. Her scream is on par with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Halloween performance and we can’t stop watching. The voiceover on the video states, “Us getting ready to audition for the next Black horror film” with Union tagging their location as “Zombie Apocalypse Headquarters.”

The You Got Anything Stronger? author shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade, a former NBA star, and is stepmother to his children Zaya and Zaire, while helping care for his nephew Xavier.

Union also shared the video with her 19 million Instagram followers, tagging the Get Out director. “Jordan Peele what’s good??? Me & [Kaavia] are ready for the zombie apocalypse AND the sequel.”

Peele has not yet responded to what’s clearly an audition for an upcoming film, but we’re all waiting. And we have no doubt that Kaavia — who may very well follow in her mother’s Hollywood footsteps — would excel as leading lady in a Halloween film. Now, pass the popcorn, please!

