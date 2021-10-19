Mila Kunis Reveals Her One ‘Parenting Fail’ That Disappointed Husband Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis is sharing her “biggest parenting fail” that even shocked her husband Ashton Kutcher.

The actress recalled the anecdote on a Tuesday episode of EllenTube’s Mom Confessions which occurred when her 6-year-old daughter Wyatt was younger. “There was a little kid in my kid’s preschool that wasn’t very kind and pushed my daughter,” she explained. “My daughter came back and was like, ‘Such and such little kiddo pushed me.'”

Kunis responded with: “Did you push her back?” and the answer was no. “And I was like, ‘You push her back next time,'” she said. “‘You push her back and say, no thank you, and you walk away.'”

However, when Kunis caught the look on Kutcher’s face, it was apparent that he disagreed with her tactic. Still, the actress stuck to her mama bear instincts. “But I was like, “You stand up for yourself and say no thank you. Don’t push her off of a ladder, off of a swing or off of a slide, but on the ground, even Steven, you push ’em back.'”

Looking back, says Kunis, “I’d say that that’s a parenting fail.” The couple also share 4-year-old son, Dimitri.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, around age three, kids tend to communicate with less physical aggression because they’ve honed certain abilities like taking turns. However, there will be inevitable moments when kids get physical. “When that happens, restrain them from hurting others, and if they don’t calm down quickly, move them away from the other children,” advises the organization. “Talk to them about her feelings and try to determine why they’re so upset. Let them know you understand and accept her feelings, but make it clear that physically attacking another child is not a good way to express these emotions.”

But what if someone else hits your kid? That can be tricker to answer. The AAP suggests that your little one look the hitter in the eye and say, “That hurt. Please don’t do that again.”

