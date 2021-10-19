Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews’ Baby Girl Already Has an Adorable Signature Look

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ daughter Sterling already has a favored accessory: An oversized bow headband.

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews’ Daughter Sterling Instagram/Brittany Matthews.

The eight-month-old daughter of the personal trainer and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback demonstrated the look in a pic posted to her mom’s Instagram Stories, her mustard-yellow headpiece popping in contrast with a neutral onesie. In the photo, Sterling is seated on a bale of hay, alongside a pumpkin.

We’re not obsessing or anything, but the infant (or her mom) obviously loves this design — in a September photo shoot, Sterling was pictured in a baby-blue bow and to attend one of her father’s games, she showed off a red version. Sterling has also worn a pink bow on several occasions, and to celebrate the Fourth of July, one in blue. And of course, what baby doesn’t own a bow in leopard print or basic black (which Sterling wore in her very first Instagram photo)?

The little girl’s accessory is often a tribute to her athletic dad. Last month, while cheering on Mahomes during a game against the Cleveland Browns, Sterling wore a shiny, gold bow to match her metallic diaper. And last weekend, her bow was stamped with the logo of Mahomes’ NFL team.

Is it too soon to declare Sterling a budding trendsetter? We don’t believe so, considering we were previously warned. “…Just wait till Ster can wear cute outfits,” Matthews captioned a March Instagram photo of she and Mahomes wearing matching outfits.

With Halloween just around the corner, we’re already wondering about Sterling’s themed adornment: Bat-print bows?

