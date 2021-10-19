Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Rocket Mortgage Make Yourself at Home
Newsletters
Newsletters

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews’ Baby Girl Already Has an Adorable Signature Look

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews/MEGA
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews/MEGA MEGA
Lance Bass, left, and Michael Turchin
Usher arrives at the Vanity Fair
Dylan Dreyer appears on NBC's "Today"
Craig Coyne and Barbara Pierce Bush
View Gallery 40 Images

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ daughter Sterling already has a favored accessory: An oversized bow headband.

Lazy loaded image
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews’ Daughter Sterling Instagram/Brittany Matthews.

The eight-month-old daughter of the personal trainer and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback demonstrated the look in a pic posted to her mom’s Instagram Stories, her mustard-yellow headpiece popping in contrast with a neutral onesie. In the photo, Sterling is seated on a bale of hay, alongside a pumpkin.

We’re not obsessing or anything, but the infant (or her mom) obviously loves this design — in a September photo shoot, Sterling was pictured in a baby-blue bow and to attend one of her father’s games, she showed off a red version. Sterling has also worn a pink bow on several occasions, and to celebrate the Fourth of July, one in blue. And of course, what baby doesn’t own a bow in leopard print or basic black (which Sterling wore in her very first Instagram photo)?

The little girl’s accessory is often a tribute to her athletic dad. Last month, while cheering on Mahomes during a game against the Cleveland Browns, Sterling wore a shiny, gold bow to match her metallic diaper. And last weekend, her bow was stamped with the logo of Mahomes’ NFL team.

Is it too soon to declare Sterling a budding trendsetter? We don’t believe so, considering we were previously warned. “…Just wait till Ster can wear cute outfits,” Matthews captioned a March Instagram photo of she and Mahomes wearing matching outfits.

With Halloween just around the corner, we’re already wondering about Sterling’s themed adornment: Bat-print bows?

Before you go, check out our gallery on Cute & Stylish Kids Face Masks.

kids face masks

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad