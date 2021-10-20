This Mini Brands Advent Calendar Is Available for Pre-Order on Amazon — Don’t Wait to Buy It

Our compulsion for miniatures knows no bounds, so we’re psyched about this Mini Brands advent calendar that hides the cutest surprises.

ZURU, the company behind Mini Brands, small-scale collectibles representing beloved brands like Hershey’s, Unilever, Nabisco, and Hostess, is selling an advent calendar containing the biggest collection to date: 24 items, including six that are exclusive to the product. Your kid will enjoy the most scaled-down, non-edible versions of their favorite snacks like Teddy Grahams, Barnum’s Original Animal Crackers, Jolly Ranchers, and Triscuit — all while counting down the days until Christmas.

There is established reasoning for why humans love cuteness: The trait tempts our caregiving instincts and the pleasure and emotional areas of the brain. Couple that with our love for all things Christmas and we have a winning gift! Just note that the calendar is available for pre-order right now, so if you’re planning your holiday list early, nab it fast.

If minis aren’t your kid’s thing, there are other fun ways to count down the days to Christmas: Costco is selling a Lindt Advent Calendar stuffed with gourmet treats for just $16.99. And it’s not only available for Costco members; you can get it on Amazon as well. And princess fans will love this Disney Princess Necklace Advent Calendar that contains 305 beads and 21 charms for a dressy count-down that lets them cosplay the treasured film characters.

