Get Popular Board Games, Play-Doh & More Up to 40% Off As Part of Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals

Amazon has announced that Hasbro Gaming is on sale for its Epic Daily Deals (for today only). When Amazon kicked off these Epic Daily Deals a few weeks ago, they revealed a variety of spectacular items on sale, and we couldn’t get enough. Today’s deals includes deep discounts on classic games and toys from Hasbro. So if you’ve got toys for your kiddos on your holiday shopping list, now is the best time to buy them.

To us, Black Friday has officially come early, partially because Amazon likes to start holiday shopping season off early, and the looming shipping delays. With both of these things in mind, we’re readying our wallets once again. See some of our favorite picks below from Hasbro Gaming that’ll bring the family together for the holidays. Each item is seriously discounted, and you wouldn’t want to miss these deals.

Play-Doh 24-Pack — $13.99, originally $20.99

This cult-classic modeling clay is the quintessential toy for all ages (even for us). This 24-pack comes with an array of colors that is suited perfectly for anything your little one’s imagination can muster.

Monopoly Junior Unicorn Edition — $12.99, originally $18.99

This old classic just got a fantastical twist — unicorns. This edition is an Amazon exclusive and brand new to the franchise. It’s a great kid-friendly introduction to the game of Monopoly. This game is suggested for kids ages 5 and up.

FurReal Plum Panda Bear — $59.99, originally $104.99

Bring the zoo right to your home with this FurReal Panda Bear plush toy. Modeled after the real animal, this Amazon exclusive bear interacts with your little one by moving its head, eyes, ears, nose, mouth, and arms. There are even two modes for the doll — daytime and nighttime.

Mouse Trap Board Game — $17.49, original $24.99

Trap a mouse in this crazy game of Mouse Trap. Kids will love setting up the traps and watching your mouse getting caught in this timeless classic.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations — $11.99, original $26.49

Your little one can finally own their own candy shop with this Play-Doh set. It comes with five modeling colors, various candy cups, peanut butter cup molds, and (most importantly) the candy-making machine. Now your kid can live out their dreams of making gummy bears and chocolate bars. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Connect 4 — $7.99, original $11.99

Test friendships with this exciting game of Connect 4 — but this time it comes with a twist. This game just got an upgrade that includes blocker chips to prevent certain circles from receiving tokens. Playing this game is simple and has been in countless homes for many generations. Perfect for ages 6 and up.

