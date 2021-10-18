Ronda Rousey Shares ‘Primal’ Breastfeeding Photo: ‘It’s Really Nothing to Be Ashamed Of’

Ronda Rousey says she’s proud to breastfeed her daughter La’akea (a.k.a., “Pō”) to show the “primal” side of motherhood.

In September, MMA fighters Rousey and her husband Travis Browne welcomed their first chil La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō, whose name is of Hawaiian origin and translates to scared or clear light, Jennifer Moss, the founder and CEO of the website BabyNames, previously told SheKnows.

On Monday, Rousey shared an Instagram photo of herself nursing the baby. “Our boys asked me the other day how I’m gunna feed Pō on the plane when we take her with us to Hawaii,” she wrote of her stepsons Keawe Browne and Kaleo Browne. “And I was like ‘uhhh, same way I always do.’ Then it occurred to me that they probably never seen anyone breastfeed before and weren’t sure if it was appropriate in public.”

Indicating the judgment that some mothers feel about openly breastfeeding, Rousey wrote, “Motherhood’s some bada**, primal, beautiful sh*t that shouldn’t be hidden. It still blows my mind that my body assembled this little person, pushed her out and now makes everything she needs to thrive. It’s really nothing to be ashamed of, it’s something to brag about.”

Rousey shared hashtags for “Normalize breastfeeding” and “Proud mama.”

Rousey’s postpartum healing is going better than expected. “My body seems to be recovering faster than I hoped, but I won’t really know if Pō tossed a grenade on the way out till my 6-week checkup,” she wrote in early October. “Since breaking both my hands and getting pregnant it feels like I lost a lifetime of muscle — it’s easy to get discouraged over all that lost progress — but if anything I’m looking forward to getting cleared to train again even more. This is an opportunity start over and mold my body into its next phase.”

If only her daughter wasn’t keeping her up. In a recent post, Rousey detailed the “roughest night” yet during which Pō fed every hour. But after a five-hour nap, Rousey wrote, ” I emerged a new woman ready to take on another sleepless night.” Sounds about right!

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs.