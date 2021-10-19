This $35 Disney Princess Dress-Up Trunk Is the Perfect Gift & You Can Only Get It On Amazon

If your child can’t get enough of the Disney princesses, the holidays are the perfect time to add more princess toys and treats to your home. From advent calendars to ornaments, there are plenty of seasonal items out there. But if you’re on the hunt for the ultimate toy for your little princess — we found it: The Disney Princess 21-Piece Dress-Up Trunk. Your child will be able to dress up as their favorite Disney princess, along with their friends.

Disney princess costumes can add up, especially if your child wants to dress up like multiple princesses. For only $35, your child live their royal fantasies. This set isn’t only perfect for them, it won’t hurt your wallet either. It comes with four different princess tops and three princess bottoms to form the full looks of four classic Disney royals: Belle, Snow White, Aurora, and Cinderella. The dresses all fit neatly in the trunk and come with multitudes of accessories for hours of playtime.

This cute gift is an Amazon exclusive, so you can’t buy it anywhere else. And if you’re a Prime member, you can take advantage of free two-day shipping.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Disney Princess Trunk

Image: Disney Store

Your little one can be a new princess four days straight with this trunk set. If your kid wants to get creative, they could also make their own princess by swapping around the bottoms and creating something brand new. The set also includes three bracelets, three rings, a necklace, a sticker sheet, a choker, three headbands and one soft tiara. It’s recommended for ages 3 and up.

Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk Deluxe 21 Piece $34.99 on Amazon .com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: