You’ve heard of FoodTok and CleanTok, but have you ever heard of BabyTok? If you’re anything like us, you trust TikTok for recommendations on just about everything—from the endless supply of beauty recs we can’t live without to genius kitchen gadgets. But this time, a game-changing accessory for babies— a shushing machine— is taking the parenting community by storm. Tired parents on the platform have discovered a super cheap sound machine called the Serene Portable White Noise Machine. Best of all, it’s under $20 on Amazon. Naturally, most things on TikTok sell out, so you better grab one while they’re still in stock!

This genius machine first blew up on TikTok when users started comparing it to more expensive versions. “If you’re looking for a portable sound machine, this is it,” said TikToker @stefanie_parker. “It’s way cheaper, way better quality, and it’s super lightweight. It has a ton of different features.” Our favorite part? It even clips onto the stroller. Her video, which has garnered 14K likes, is what put the Serene machine on the map and has people flooding the comments saying they love it too. One commenter said they added it to the cart right after they saw the video, so you should too.

And it’s not just a must-have for babies—you just might find it useful too. Some Amazon reviewers claim they fall asleep with their baby because the sounds are just so soothing.

This makes for a thoughtful gift for parents who can’t get their restless baby to sleep or for the friend who needs a little help with their insomnia. Check out the shusher below and make sure to add it to your cart ASAP—it just might be the secret to better sleep for everyone in your home.

This sleek baby shusher features 18 different sounds to help your little one hit the hay in a blink of an eye. It also lasts for up to 75 hours on just batteries alone. The machine even comes with a strap for your carrier or stroller and can mask most background noises like barking dogs or incessant construction.

