Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement detonated an online celebration, with Barker’s teenage children welcoming their soon-to-be stepmother with enthusiasm.

ICYMI: On Monday, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer shared photos of the proposal, which took place Sunday at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, where Barker popped the question on the beach surrounded by a ring of roses and candles. “Forever,” Kardashian captioned one image from the evening.

Barker’s children, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, were among the first to comment on social media. “Love you guys,” wrote 15-year-old daughter Alabama. While 18-year-old Landon wrote, “Congratulations…So happy for you guys, love you guys so much.” Kardashian, who shares three children (son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Regin, 6) with ex-partner Scott Disick, has forged a tight bond with Barker’s kids since their romance was confirmed earlier this year.

In April, the couple and their respective children participated in TikTok’s “Pass the Phone” challenge, in which participants calling out each other’s habits or personality traits. “I’m passing the phone to somebody who can’t get acrylics,” Alabama quipped of Penelope. And the families have mixed on previous trips to Disneyland, Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah and Montecito. Barker has even started teaching Penelope how to play the drums, telling Nylon in September that “she caught on really quick.”

“Kourtney has become very close with Travis’ kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama,” an unnamed source told E! in May, remarking that Kardashian has been “a huge support system” for Barker’s kids amid strife with Moakler. The former beauty queen — who responded to Barker and Kardashian’s engagement with an Instagram message that read, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance” — has reportedly been displeased by Kardashian’s influence on her children.

“The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” Moakler told Us Weekly in May. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children.“ She added, “I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.”

That week, Alabama said on Instagram, “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” And Landon slammed Moakler’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, saying she could “do better.”

Travis Barker and his children Alabama Barker and Landon Barker at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2018/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Moakler responded in her Us Weekly interview: “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true, you know, not just about me as a parent, but also about my relationship. What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? You know, it’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers. They’re being influenced by numerous people who are very calculating, very manipulative and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.” Alabama later called the Poosh founder her “step-mom” during the game “Never Have I Ever” on Instagram.

According to the American Psychological Association, parenting is particularly difficult in blended families, advising stepparents to assume a “friend” stance with their stepchildren, rather than a traditionally parental role, with discipline matters initially left to biological parents. According to the AAP, there could be different issues depending on children’s ages — those between the ages of 10 to 14 may struggle the most while older kids tend to have a smoother transition and littles may welcome change the most. And it could take blended families up to four years to adjust to their new living adjustments.

Kardashian and Barker are clearly putting in the time to bake their family bond. Way to set an example!

