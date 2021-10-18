Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable New Photos of Daughter Grace With Her Signature Pose

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior knows her best angles, as seen in new photos of the infant striking her monogramed pose.

“Our angel and sunshine every day. Always poking her tongue out when I get the camera to take her photo. Grace Warrior, I love you beyond description,” Irwin captioned new Instagram photos of her 6-month-old daughter getting silly for the camera. The little girl has taken to sticking out her tongue in photos, so often in fact, that she earned a spoof from Bindi herself. Last month, the wildlife conservationist’s husband Chandler Powell shared a photo in which both mother and daughter stuck out their tongues while wearing sunglasses. “It’s a vibe,” Bindi commented under the image.

According to Bindi, Grace launches the pose at the sight of a camera “Love that our girl pokes her tongue out as soon as she knows we’re about to take a photo,” she wrote on Instagram this month.

Grace’s good timing also proved itself in March when she was born on her parents’ first wedding anniversary and she’s since spread sunshine in her famed family. Grace’s middle name “Warrior” is a tribute to her late grandfather, the wildlife educator Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, whose legacy the family instills in their newest member.

“This sweetheart has been watching her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve,” Bindi wrote on Instagram last month. “She lights up when she sees him on screen. I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl. It’s been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior.” Powell has also joked that Grace is learning to “wrangle” owls (in her case, a stuffed animal) and in one shot, played with a wallaby. Lucky baby!

Theatrics are Grace’s birthright and she is born to shine. “Grace trying to get the right selfie angle on our daily ‘dad-venture,'” Powell captioned a video shot in August. “Her new favorite thing is seeing herself in the camera!”

