There’s A Nightmare Before Christmas Coloring Book & It’s a Must-Have for Fans of the Movie

With Halloween just around the corner and the holidays getting closer each and every day, we’ve been eyeing some spooky and sentimental gift ideas for Christmas that are destined to be a hit. If you or your loved ones consider The Nightmare Before Christmas both your favorite Halloween and Christmas movie, you’ll love this gift idea. The Nightmare Before Christmas coloring book is perfect for longtime fans of the Tim Burton classic. This item became a best-selling coloring book overnight and skyrocketed on the Amazon Movers & Shakers chart — and you can get it now for less than $12.

This coloring book is ideal for kids (or anyone who’s a kid at heart). It comes complete with 50 black and white pictures to color anyway you or your kids please. And you can rest assured that these 50 illustrations will definitely take some time to get through. Why? Well, there are 100 pages in the coloring book all together!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Amazon. Amazon.

Nightmare Before Christmas Coloring Book: Supreme Edition $11.70 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Fans of the 1993 animated film will love coloring pictures of Sally, Jack Skellington, and more with this delightful Nightmare Before Christmas coloring book. Get ready for the holidays by coloring each and every illustration. And while you’re at it, sit back, relax, and maybe watch the movie now on Disney+. And don’t forget, there’s also a Nightmare Before Christmas cookbook you can add to your holiday repertoire.

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

