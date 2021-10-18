Hess Just Released a Toy Cargo Plane & Jet for Little Aviation Lovers

Toy brand Hess has released its 2021 Hess Truck — and little aviation lovers will be delighted because this year’s much-anticipated new model is a cargo plane and jet set that will bring your kids to new heights of playtime fun.

The 2021 Cargo Plane and Jet, sold exclusively at Hess Toy Truck, has just launched and has already racked up four accolades, including the prestigious Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award. Here’s what kids can expect:

The white-and-green cargo plane — billed as the largest Hess vehicle ever — is equipped with six turbine engines and 32 lights to make night landing a cinch, plus a ramp that pops out to “load” and “unload” precious cargo. And don’t be fooled by the size of the mini-jet, which emits flashing lights and in-flight sounds heard during takeoff, landing, and when tilted, climbing and diving. The jet can also fit snugly inside the cargo plane, thanks to retractable landing gear and wings.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet

2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet/Hess Hess

2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

The aircrafts are the latest in a line of toy vehicles from the brand — the 2020 Ambulance and Rescue Truck, a timely tribute to essential workers, includes an emergency vehicle with four siren-and-light combos and a rear door to release the rescue truck. When pulled back, the smaller truck speeds up for faster response time.

2020 Hess Ambulance and Rescue Truck

Hess Toy Truck 2020 Ambulance and Rescue/Hess Hess

Hess Toy Truck 2020 Ambulance and Rescue 59.98 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

2019 Hess Tow Truck Rescue Team

2019 Hess Tow Truck Rescue Team/Hess Hess

Hauling away illegally parked or broken-down toy cars is a snap with the Tow Truck Rescue Team. The flatbed vehicle includes a tow arm and a wheel lift and when combined with its tinier counterpart, offers three different ways to tow with sound effects and 65 LED lights to alert motorists of potential traffic hazards.

2019 Hess Tow Truck Rescue Team 67.98 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Check out the charitable and sustainable toy brands we love.