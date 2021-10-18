One of our favorite things about fall is seeing adorable Instagram posts of celebrity kids apple picking and at pumpkin patches all over our timeline, and Ashley Tisdale’s photos of her baby at a pumpkin patch may be the cutest ones yet. And one reason is because new mama Tisdale wasn’t shy about showing us all the emotions her sweet little girl experienced during the excursion!

Over the weekend, Tisdale posted a series of photos of her daughter, Jupiter, at the pumpkin patch. Jupiter starts on a pumpkin, looking as smiley as can be, but when she goes to the haystack, her emotions take a dip. In a hilarious set of photos, Jupiter looks like she’d rather be anywhere else but that haystack.

Tisdale aptly captioned the photos, “It started out great….” and we can’t help but feel every emotion when going through the photos.

Tisdale and her husband, composer Christopher French, announced on Instagram back in Oct. 2020 that they were expecting a baby girl.

In March 2021, they announced the birth of their daughter, Jupiter Iris French, and fans were over the moon for them.

In an interview with In The Know, Tisdale talked about how obsessed she is with her new baby: “She is so, so cute. It’s so funny because I was not going to share a picture of her on Instagram, and then I did, and I can’t stop now at this point.”

She also opened up about how she had difficulty breastfeeding, and how that affected her. “So, you don’t want to have these resentments or frustrations or feelings [of] guilt. All of that stuff. You want it to be pure and you want it to be loving. It’s all around feeding, and you want that special moment with your baby, so I researched a lot…”

We love how loving, and emotive, the family is, and we can’t wait for more fall-themed photoshoots!

