Nordstrom’s Selling a $20 Kid Made Modern Advent Calendar Kit for Crafty Kids

For the kiddos that love to craft, Nordstrom has the best gift in store for them. This holiday season, Nordstrom is offering a DIY Advent Calendar — and it’s at the top of crafty kids’ wish lists.

Kids Made Modern DIY Advent Calendar Kit Nordstrom.

The Kid Made Modern DIY Advent Calendar Kit retails for $20 on Nordstrom.

This holiday season, you can count down the days with a fun DIY holiday-themed project. The contents included will let your kid’s imagination wander. Some parts included are googly eyes, over 150 beads, tissue paper, ribbons, felt, glitter, and more. Keep in mind that this is not meant for children under 3 years old.

The advent calendar is quickly becoming a holiday favorite on Nordstrom with reviewers calling it “fun for the whole family” and “very fun and creative.”

One reviewer wrote on the site, “This is a great product! The prompts are creative and the materials are of high quality. I like that gift-giving and sharing is encouraged…” Another wrote, “I’ve been telling all of my friends to get this calendar for their kids. My 6-year-old wakes up early every day to see what the craft will be and works independently to create it. The kit includes everything needed so your child just opens and creates!”

So if you’re looking for a new bonding activity or a way to help your kids’ imagination go wild, then look into this creative advent calendar.

