Chris Martin’s Children May Be Following His Footsteps & We’re Loving It

Fans have been itching for Coldplay’s newest album, but Chris Martin gave fans a little more than they expected. On Oct 15, Martin’s band, Coldplay, released their long-awaited album, Music of the Spheres. Fans obviously freaked out, but they freaked out a little more over the fact that his two children made a surprise appearance on the album.

It seems Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s children, 17-year-old, Apple and 15-year-old Moses, are following in their dad’s musical footsteps.

Moses joined Martin by singing alongside him in the chorus of the song “Humankind.” And Apple is credited as a co-writer for the song, “Let Somebody Go.”

Along with that, as a sweet tribute to his children, there are hearts next to their names in the album credits.

This isn’t the first time fans have gotten an inkling that Apple is musically inclined. Back in 2015, Paltrow uploaded a darling video of Apple performing with a choir, guitar in hand.

And back in 2016 Martin and Apple sang an acoustic cover of “Just a Little Bit Of Your Heart” by Ariana Grande, and fans lost it. At the same venue, Martin and Moses performed together for a cover of Twenty-One Pilots’ “House of Gold.”

Martin tends to be reserved about his family life, so it’s sweet to see his kids involved in his professional life in this way.

Plus, it’s exciting that the two kids are already dipping their toes into the entertainment world, and we can’t wait to see what else they have in store for us.

