When we were kids, we had Cabbage Patch Kids, Beanie Babies, and the more recent fave—Pillow Pets. The hottest plush toy these days for little ones? Squishmallows. ICYMI, these adorable and oversized stuffed animals are taking over shelves everywhere and selling out lightning fast. Seriously, the minute the shipment arrives at the store, they’re wiped out in no time. Luck must be on our side today because we just discovered that there are a bunch of new Squishmallows available for preorder on Amazon right now. Hurry, they’re definitely going to go fast!

Since these cuddly toys launched in 2017, they became an instant hit with kids (and adults too!), but they’ve gained more popularity as of late thanks to TikTok. There have been so many adorable versions of these plushies—including a Mouseketeer-approved Disney collab—which makes them so fun to collect.

And if you’re looking for the ultimate holiday gift for your little one, you can’t go wrong with one (or a few) of these highly coveted Squishmallows. The lineup includes a magical unicorn, pancake, and wait for it—scented plushies! Um, are we too old to have one too? PSA: there are major shipping delays happening this year, so it’s time to get started on your holiday shopping list ASAP.

These next-level stuffed animals also come in a variety of sizes, from small to mega large. Aside from being just downright cute to look at or snuggle with at night, they’re also great company for car rides, the airplane, or sleepovers to make your kiddo feel comfortable.

Check out our favorite new Squishmallows below that you can preorder on Amazon now (and that will be officially be released on October 15th). Hop to it—there’s no way these will be in stock for long.

Unicorn Squishmallow

Image: Squishmallow

This unicorn plush is perfect for your youngster who loves all things majestic.

Unicorn Squishmallow $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Pancake Squishmallow

Image: Squishmallow

The only thing better than real pancakes is this giant pancake toy that’s acceptable to play with any time of the day—not just at breakfast.

Pancake Squishmallow $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Fancy Octopus Squishmallow

Image: Squishmallow

This mustache-clad creature is the perfect companion for your little sophisticated genius to play with.

Fancy Octopus Squishmallow $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Strawberry Squishmallow — Scented

Image: Squishmallow

Step aside scented markers, scented pillows are the new thing in town. Yes, this friendly strawberry plushie actually smells like the fruit—there’s no way your kid won’t think you’re the coolest parent ever for getting them this.

Scented Strawberry Squishmallow $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Grapefruit Squishmallow — Scented

Image: Squishmallow

Meet Kaldette, a yummy grapefruit-scented ultra-squishable pillow that looks good enough to eat.

Scented Grapefruit Squishmallow $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Planet Squishmallow

Image: Squishmallow

Your future astronaut will love this planet pillow, equipped with its own planetary ring — the rest of the solar system not included.

Planet Squishmallow $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Cactus Squishmallow

Image: Squishmallow

This cactus pillow isn’t prickly in real life, so your kids can freely hug it.

Cactus Squishmallow $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

