New Dad Tan France Claps Back at Troll’s ‘Steal a Baby’ Comment

Tan France is not here for your nonsense. The Queer Eye star recently had some choice words for an internet troll who decided to come for France and his baby boy Ismail.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, France shared a private message he received from a user named Brandon. The note read, “Yd y’all steal a baby?” And the fashion icon honestly had the most amazing comeback to the nonsense.

“We didn’t have to steal him,” France countered. “Your mom actually gave him to us. She didn’t wanna risk having another f***wit like you, Brandon.”

France, who welcomed baby Ismail via surrogate with his husband, illustrator Rob France over the summer, announced this spring that the couple was expecting a child. “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic,” France said. “With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer.”

Despite the overwhelming love and support France has received from his fans, this incident came hot on the heels of some contentious formula-shaming. In August, France teamed up with formula company Bobbie to “evolve the conversation on how we feed our babies.” His sentiment was not very well received by a segment of the internet.

In an appearance on the Parents magazine podcast We Are Family, France recalled receiving over 17,000 messages after his post, many of them filled with vitriol and formula-shaming.

“I want to make it clear to everyone listening: I 100 percent believe that breastmilk is the gold standard, so does Bobbie. We all understand that. If I could breastfeed my child, 100 percent I would,” he said. “I can’t. Therefore, I need to not be shamed for that.” He added, “I wasn’t saying we don’t need to support the moms who are wanting to breastfeed — of course they should be given every support they need. We also need to not shame the people who cannot breastfeed their child or give their child breastmilk and have to formula feed, or just choose to formula feed.”

