Khloé Kardashian is doing the work to make sure her daughter has a positive body image from a very young age. In a Wednesday interview with Health, the entrepreneur explained how she responds to adults with good intentions who comment on her child’s body.

“[True is] very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big.’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive,” she explained. “I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that.” Three-year-old True, whom Kardashian shares with on-again-off-again love NBA player Tristan Thompson, is the apple of her mom’s eye, and according to Kardashian, she doesn’t “play when it comes to True.”

The Good American founder explained that making sure her daughter isn’t burdened with negative body image stems from her long-standing self-confidence issues “I’ve actually always had a really unhealthy relationship with food. When I was younger and was sad, I would eat — I was an emotional eater,” she admitted. “And then I hated the way I felt after that. I was almost punishing myself for binging or having a bag of chips—it just became so much thought. I had tried every diet under the sun.”

And although Kardashian says that even though she’s actively working on her “mind, body, and soul” constant pressure to look perfect (thanks, Instagram) still gets to her. “There’s been so many days that I’m like, I feel so badass and good,” she told the outlet. “And then my demeanor will be shot down because someone posted a story about how they perceive me or how they think I look.”

Understanding how seemingly-innocent comments from others can impact body image, it’s impressive that Kardashian is being proactive when it comes to teaching her daughter self-worth.

