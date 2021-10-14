Looking for a Gift for Early Crawlers? We Found the Cutest One From Fisher Price

It’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays and if you have an early crawler on your gift list, then we have the perfect item for you! Fisher-Price has truly outdone itself with this adorable take on a pop-culture phenomenon—the Laugh & Learn Crawl-After Cat On a Vac.

By now, we’ve all seen videos of cats riding on robot vacuums, and if you’re anything like us, you may have tried to convince your own cat to take a spin around the house on your machine. Whether it worked or not, now your little ones can have their very own cat on a vac.

Amazon

This adorable toy is perfect for enticing early crawlers to get moving. It has phrases, sounds, and songs, to help acquaint your child with numbers and counting, plus daily routines like putting toys away. And best of all, babies can initiate play all by themselves! The big light-up button on the front will entice little ones to get the kitty moving or they can pet its sweet little head to start sing-alongs and learning time. They can also pull the vac back and let it roar all on its own.

This kitty is great for gross motor development and encourages babies to use those growing muscles for crawling. It’s also educational by introducing topics like counting and shapes and its music and movement is plain fun.

With tons of five-star reviews on Amazon, the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Crawl-After Cat On a Vac is the perfect addition to the toy box, and best of all, it’s on sale!