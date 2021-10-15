Dearfoams’ Cozy Matching Family Slippers Are Majorly Discounted & Your Holidays Won’t Be Complete Without Them

When you think of the cold-weather season, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? For us, it’s a warm fireplace, fleece pajamas, and cozy slippers. And during the holidays, we’re taking things to the next festive level in matching family pajamas and slippers to make the season even more joyful. This is the perfect opportunity to take tons of precious photos in your coordinating outfits that you’ll cherish forever. And just in time for the holiday season, one of our favorite comfy and cute slipper brands, Dearfoams, has an early gift for you. Right now, their adorable matching family holiday slippers are majorly discounted only at HSN so you can get a head start on your holiday shopping.

We know, isn’t it a little early to plan on matching holiday outfits? Not at all. ICYMI, there are major shipping delays in the forecast (Christmas trees are one thing you’ll want to buy ASAP). So, this year, the holiday shopping season starts right this very second.

From babies to toddlers and kids, no family member is left out of the Dearfoams’ sweet holiday slipper collection. There are even aunt and uncle pairs! Now everyone, no matter how big or small, gets the chance to be in this year’s matching family photo under the tree. As if these cute slippers couldn’t get any better, they’re even machine-washable so you can keep them looking new each season. Just make sure to air dry them on a flat surface to keep the sherpa fabric intact.

So, just how discounted are these slippers? You can save up to $10 on a bunch of pairs, but there’s also a hack for saving even more. If you’re a first-time HSN customer, you can get another $20 off with a purchase of $40+ when you use the code “HSN2021” at checkout (exclusions apply). This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these coveted holiday slippers, so grab them now before they sell out. We’re not sure how long they’re on sale for, so that’s another reason not to wait to add them to your cart.

Below, check out the cutest holiday slippers on sale that’ll make the season merry and bright for everyone in your family.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mama Bear Slippers — $27.98, Originally $37.30

Image: Courtesy of Dearfoams

Moms can finally rejoice in knowing that they will no longer have cold feet when walking around on tiled floors. The memory foam insoles feel like you’re walking on cloudlike pillows. Add in the luxe sherpa, and you’ve got a match made in heaven.

Dearfoams Women's Buffalo Check Mama Bear Clog Slipper $27.98 Buy now Sign Up

Papa Bear Slippers — $27.98, Originally $37.30

Image: Courtesy of Dearfoams

Buffalo plaid is a guaranteed dad-approved pattern. He’ll love these charming slippers, which are great to keep by his bedside whenever he needs to grab a midnight snack.

Dearfoams Men's Buffalo Check Papa Bear Clog Slipper $27.98 Buy now Sign Up

Baby Bear Slippers — $17.10, Originally $22.80

Image: Courtesy of Dearfoams

Even the littlest ones can get in on the matching slipper game. These baby bear slippers will keep their tiny feet warm on those ultra-cold nights. The insoles have the same buffalo plaid pattern to match mom and dad’s slippers, and the pads underneath the shoes work for both walking outdoor and indoor. Anyone else’s heart melting over these?!

Dearfoams Buffalo Check Baby Bear Closed Back Slipper $17.10 Buy now Sign Up

Lil Bear Slippers — $20.21, Originally $26.95

Image: Courtesy of Dearfoams

The furry fabric on these cuddly slippers for your little one takes things to new cozy heights. As a bonus, they even feature little ears to round out the lil bear theme.

Dearfoams Kid's Furry Lil Bear Scuff Slipper $20.21 Buy now Sign Up

Sleepy Bear Slippers — $27.98, Originally $37.30

Image: Courtesy of Dearfoams

These unisex plaid slippers are made for anyone who loves a good nap or sleeping in. The sherpa on the inside of the shoe provides optimal coziness for the days you plan on just lounging around the house. You just might never want to take these plush slippers off.

Dearfoams Unisex Mood Bear Scuff Slipper $27.98 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

