This Cute Halloween Activity Book Is a Must-Have for Parents — & It’s An Amazon Best Seller

We’re just days away from Halloween and while we know you’re stocking up on candy, there are bound to be a few more spooky items on your list. From treats to the perfect Halloween decorations, it just feels like the list is growing. And you can’t forget about the costumes. But we have one more item that you won’t want to pass up. Highlights’ Halloween Hidden Hidden Pictures booklet features fun activities that your little one will totally obsess over — and it’s already a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon.

This booklet is ideal for kids ages 6-9. Just think: While you’re setting up those last-minute decorations, your little goblin or ghoul can enjoy finding pumpkins, scarecrows, and all sorts of monsters and creatures in this tricky book. With the help of Highlights’ orange highlighter, kids can go through the 32 pages of this booklet and highlight the hidden objects in each scene.

The orange highlighter transforms the black-and-white pictures into neon that will illuminate those concealed Halloween treasures. Your child will have a blast with this hidden pictures booklet and pore over every page with curiosity. Coloring and puzzles never seemed so fun or spooky with Highlights’ Halloween Hidden Hidden Pictures booklet, and at just $5.69, this little book of fun is more treat than trick!

