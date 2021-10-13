Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Rocket Mortgage Make Yourself at Home
Newsletters
Newsletters

Kim Kardashian Revealed How Daughter North Gets ‘Mean’ During Arguments

Kristi Pahr
Kim Kardashian/KCS Presse/MEGA
Kim Kardashian/KCS Presse/MEGA KCS Presse/MEGA
Kim Kardashian Reveals How Daughter North
Kim & Kanye's $60M Hidden Hills
Kim & Kanye's $60M Hidden Hills
Kim Kardashian Reveals How Daughter North
View Gallery 12 Images

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the “mean” things her daughter North says during arguments. Turns out, it’s all about the family’s home decor.

In a Mom Confessionals appearance for EllenTube, the Skims founder admitted that 8-year-old North, whom she shares with Kanye West, uses the same comeback every time the mother-daughter pair argues: “Your house is ugly. It’s all white. Who lives like this?” Kardashian recalled in the interview.

The Kardashian-West home is notoriously spartan. The family moved into the Hollywood Hills mansion in 2019 — after several years of remodeling the home, described by Architectural Digest as, “A testament to the iconoclastic mind of the boundary-defying musician [West] and the fearlessness of the zeitgeist-defining reality star and entrepreneur.”

Enlisting the help of Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt, Kardashian and West embarked on a years-long journey of home redesign. “We changed the house by purifying it, and we kept pushing to make it purer and purer,” Vervoordt told Architectural Digest.

And though it may be as pure as possible, North apparently isn’t a fan — but Kim stands by her aesthetic. “She just thinks it gets to me and it is kind of mean, because I like my house,” she said.

Kardashian also admitted to embracing a parenting philosophy that many of us can relate to. “Just wing it, you’ll figure it out,” she advised. Adding that “everything parenting-wise” is “on the fly.” But when asked about her biggest “parenting fail,” the reality star admits to not standing her ground. “I give in too easily sometimes. And bribes,” she added. “I’m guilty of a good bribe.”

Kim shares four children with her estranged husband, Kanye West — aside from North, there is daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. Though the couple is separated, it’s been reported that they’re on good terms and West is supportive of Kardashian’s endeavors.

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad