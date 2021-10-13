Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the “mean” things her daughter North says during arguments. Turns out, it’s all about the family’s home decor.

In a Mom Confessionals appearance for EllenTube, the Skims founder admitted that 8-year-old North, whom she shares with Kanye West, uses the same comeback every time the mother-daughter pair argues: “Your house is ugly. It’s all white. Who lives like this?” Kardashian recalled in the interview.

The Kardashian-West home is notoriously spartan. The family moved into the Hollywood Hills mansion in 2019 — after several years of remodeling the home, described by Architectural Digest as, “A testament to the iconoclastic mind of the boundary-defying musician [West] and the fearlessness of the zeitgeist-defining reality star and entrepreneur.”

Enlisting the help of Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt, Kardashian and West embarked on a years-long journey of home redesign. “We changed the house by purifying it, and we kept pushing to make it purer and purer,” Vervoordt told Architectural Digest.

And though it may be as pure as possible, North apparently isn’t a fan — but Kim stands by her aesthetic. “She just thinks it gets to me and it is kind of mean, because I like my house,” she said.

Kardashian also admitted to embracing a parenting philosophy that many of us can relate to. “Just wing it, you’ll figure it out,” she advised. Adding that “everything parenting-wise” is “on the fly.” But when asked about her biggest “parenting fail,” the reality star admits to not standing her ground. “I give in too easily sometimes. And bribes,” she added. “I’m guilty of a good bribe.”

Kim shares four children with her estranged husband, Kanye West — aside from North, there is daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. Though the couple is separated, it’s been reported that they’re on good terms and West is supportive of Kardashian’s endeavors.

