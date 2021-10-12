John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Shared the Sweetest Tribute to Her ‘Hero’ Dad on Father-Daughter Day

When it comes to longtime celebrities who’ve managed to maintain such close bonds with their kids, John Travolta is definitely among of the best. The Oscar nominated actor’s relationship with his children has been well-documented, and even Travolta himself can’t help but regularly gush about his kids on social media. But recently, his 21-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, went the extra mile by dedicating a post on Instagram to her dad for father-daughter day.

The burgeoning young actress took to the social media platform and shared a candid snapshot of the father-daughter duo on a late night talk show together. Both Travolta and his lookalike daughter were absolutely beaming, and it was the perfect photo to accompany Ella’s message. “Happy Father-Daughter Day to my hero, my best friend. I love you so much Daddy,” Ella wrote. You can see the post here!

John Travolta poses in a new Instagram picture with his daughter, Ella, after she finished her first major film, #GetLost. https://t.co/fzdvnAq9Fe — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 7, 2021

The same day, Travolta dedicated his own post to Ella. The actor shared the same photo his daughter posted and wrote his heartwarming message. “Happy Father–Daughter Day Ella! I love you more than words can express!” Well, based on these touching posts, we’d like to think that Travolta and his daughter had a memorable Father-Daughter Day.

Travolta shared Ella, his 10-year-old son Benjamin, and late son Jett with wife Kelly Preston — who sadly past away in July 2020 after her battle with breast cancer. Travolta has always been incredibly close with his family, and maintaining that strong bond with his kids has been so important to him. Seeing this father-daughter duo celebrate their relationship really warmed our hearts, and we cannot wait to see what they share next. Who knows? Maybe a father-daughter movie is in store!

