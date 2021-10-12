Ayesha Curry snapped every mom’s dream photo — that rare instant when all your children aren’t fighting and maybe even like each other — and we’re swooning over the sweetness.

The actress and cookbook author’s Instagram pic documented the children she shares with NBA star Steph Curry locked in a pajama-clad embrace: son Canon, 3, and daughters Ryan, 6, and Riley, 9. “I meannnnn,” Ayesha captioned her post.

I meannnnn, indeed! How adorable is this captured moment between the sibs?! The children might be in high sprits coming off a whirlwind month — last week, Ryan and Riley joined their mom at Disney World in Florida where they rode the Epcot attraction Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure for the park’s 50th-anniversary event. And in September, all the kids participated in their parents’ wedding vow renewal ceremony during which Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked their mom down the aisle.

In 2019, Ayesha shared the surprising ingredient to her happy home life: Prioritizing her marriage.

“…Making sure that we put each other first, even before the kids, as tough as that sounds,” she told Hello Giggles. “Putting ourselves first, and making sure that we make time for date nights and for each other. That’s been very important, as hard as it is. Because when you become a parent, you want to put your kids first, and we do, but we do it second to our relationship. Because ultimately, when our relationship is good, the kids are happy and they’re thriving and our family life is good. We have to put that into perspective and realize that it’s not us being selfish, it’s making sure we set a strong foundation.”

Indeed, the couple of 10 years take date night seriously (a recent evening was spent at the Met Gala in New York City) and in May, they jetted off to Cabo for some sun-soaked “R and R.”

