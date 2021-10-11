Halsey Got Real About Their Postpartum Body In a New Instagram Post

So many parents who have experienced pregnancy get a number of mixed messages on how they should look and feel postpartum. But one thing is certain: every experience is totally unique, and there’s no one way to feel or navigate it. Since welcoming their first child — baby Ender — in July 2021, singer Halsey has used their platform to dispel any assumptions people have about what it means to experience parenthood in those first few weeks and months postpartum, and the singer recently got real about their postpartum body with new Instagram photos.

The catalyst for their recent social media post came after the “Without Me” hitmaker performed on Saturday Night Live. “I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body,” the singer began the caption to their post. They explained that “people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time,” they admitted.

As someone who wants to use their platform to share honesty and self-awareness, Halsey went on to explain what Instagram users were seeing in the five images they shared. The first photo featured Halsey “days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after.” The other photos documented how their body has changed — including the stretch marks on their stomach.

“I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently,” they went on. “I will never have my ‘pre baby body back’ no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don’t want to go back!”

Balancing work and parenthood has not been an easy transition for Halsey. The singer explained that they’ve been feeling “really tired and not a superhuman,” adding “this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real.”

Seeing Halsey’s journey through pregnancy and now parenthood has surely reassured a number of parents going through the same transition. We loved the singer’s unfiltered honesty as they dispel myths and stereotypes about being a parent, while still creating the art they love.

