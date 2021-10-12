This Cute Advent Calendar Is a Must-Have for Disney Princess Fans

Here’s a fashionable way for kids to count down the days until Christmas: The Disney Princess Necklace Advent Calendar, which unlocks cute wearable “treats” behind each window.

The calendar set contains 305 beads and 21 charms to create jewelry like necklaces, bracelets, and rings, representing Disney princesses such as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, and Merida from Brave. The charms and beads can be mixed and matched to create endless looks and the daily tidbit will give kids a crafty distraction (and what parent isn’t in search of a new activity to keep little hands occupied?). It’s ideal for children ages 3 and older.

Disney princesses have been getting into the holiday spirit early this year, rebranding classic games like Uno and Candy Land, cookbooks to sprinkle fairy dust on decadent meals, and ornament countdown calendars that make Christmas trees palace-worthy.

Advent calendars are an increasingly popular gift for kids and adults alike, with versions to satisfy everyone’s senses, from beauty-based calendars to popcorn seasoning to Play-Doh, along with items for movie buffs like this Mandalorian-themed gift for Star Wars lovers.

Happy counting!

