How Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Entertained Their Kids During Quarantine is The Sweetest Thing You’ll Hear Today

Despite Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes being notorious for keeping their lives out of the limelight, fans finally got a glimpse of their family dynamic. Gosling and Mendes decided to play to their strengths and act for their children to keep them entertained.

In an interview with GQ, Gosling divulged what he and Mendes do throughout their days in quarantine. “Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not be able to see family and whatnot.”

He added, “So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.” And thinking about the pair acting out silly scenes with their daughters will warm anyone’s heart.

The pair have two beautiful daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, and according to Gosling, they’re “growing up too fast.”

Mendes once said in an interview with Access Daily how both rewarding and difficult parenting is. “It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening. It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of…you end your day, you put them to bed, and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.’”

While those months may have been chaotic in the Mendes-Gosling household, they may have given their daughters the acting bug too. Either way, their bonding activity is probably the cutest thing we’ve heard of today, and we’re hoping for more adorable glimpses into the family.

