Tamera Mowry-Housley Revealed How She Bonded With Her Children During Quarantine— And We Have Questions

Let’s face it, in quarantine, people gained some unique new hobbies like bread-making or tie-dying everything in sight. For Tamera Mowry-Housley and her children, they cook every chance they get.

In an interview with E! Online, Mowry divulged how she and her husband bonded with her children during quarantine. “Ever since the pandemic, because we were all stuck together, after a while we were looking at each other like, ‘What are we gonna do?’ And my husband and I both love to cook. We had a show called ‘Quarantine Cuisine’ on social media. The thing blew up. At one point, we were getting like a million views a night. So, the kids saw that and then they wanted to get involved. My son [Aden] can cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

With her daughter, Ariah, she “can crack an egg flawlessly.” Mowry added, “And she helped me make cookies. And I have to say, I still even, like, will drop a piece of shell in there. But my daughter does not. She is perfect. I’m not just saying that. Like, she is fantastic.”

For being only 8 years old and 6 years old, her kids are already killing it with their hobbies.

It seems like they’re following in their mother’s footsteps with their incredible cooking skills. Especially since Mowry is now one of the hosts for Hulu’s newest baking show, Baker’s Dozen, a show where amateur baker’s go head-to-head with professionals.

This bonding activity sounds as fun as can be, and we’re taking notes.

