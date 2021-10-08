Nick Cannon is apparently in the doghouse with ex-wife Mariah Carey after he gifted their twins Moroccan and Monroe cell phones for their 10th birthday.

In a Friday clip from his namesake talk show, the Masked Singer host described what went down after the twins asked for phones when they were eight. “… I was all for it. I’m all about it. But Mariah was like, ‘Uh-uh. They ain’t going to be Googling us. Nuh-uh. Learning about all their new brothers and sisters. No, we ain’t playing.’” Cannon and Carey married in 2008 but separated in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Cannon decided he could hold off until the kids turned 10, but it turns out that mom was still not on board. So on their 10th birthday, the Wild n’ Out host took matters into his own hands. “We had this amazing party with jump-jumps, their friends came, it was so amazing,” he told the audience. “Then [when] it was time to open the gifts, I was like ‘I’m going to leave these right here and tell your mama I’ll be back. Mariah is still mad at me till this day.'”

Moroccan and Monroe are Cannon’s only children with the pop diva. He has five other children, three of whom were born this year— Golden “Sagon” (born in February 2017) and Powerful Queen (born in December 2020) whom he shares with model Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (born in June 2021) whom he shares with professional DJ Abby De La Rosa, and Zen (born in June 2021), whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott.

This week on the Drink Champs podcast, Cannon said that he is giving celibacy a shot for the remainder of the year. “I’m trying to chill out though. I’m chilling out. I’m kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on,” he said. “I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now. … I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect.” He added, “I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive.”

