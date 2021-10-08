Halsey Says Their Stomach Tattoos Have ‘Seen Better Days’ Since Pregnancy

Halsey is holding off on getting more stomach tattoos until they’ve decided they’re finished having kids. The reason, they revealed on Twitter: The existing belly tats have “seen better days.”

The “Without Me” singer was replying to a fan who asked whether they plan to add more tattoos to their collection. Halsey reportedly has 41 tattoos including one of Marilyn Manson’s face on their ribs and the word “Baby” above their bikini line. “I wanna tattoo my whole stomach but I think I gotta wait until I’m ‘done having kids’ cause some of my existing belly area tattoos have already seen better days,” they tweeted.

I wanna tattoo my whole stomach but I think I gotta wait until I’m “done having kids” cause some of my existing belly area tattoos have already seen better days 💀 https://t.co/G2BSF1D9Py — h (@halsey) October 8, 2021

According to the website Authority Tattoo, some stretching and distortion to belly tattoos during pregnancy is typically unavoidable due to the stretching of the skin.

Halsey gave birth to their first child, a son named Ender Ridley who they share with Alev Aydin back in July. Since then, fans have been given small peeks into what the artist’s life is like with a new baby — and like many other new parents, it largely consists of breastfeeding.

Halsey has been outspoken about reproductive health and their struggle with fertility due to endometriosis, even releasing a song about the child they wished they yearned for. “More,” from the album Manic which was released in 2020, was a tribute to their future child. “They told me it’s useless, there’s no hope in store / But somehow I just want you more,” Halsey sang. “Feeling so incomplete / Wonder will we ever meet? / And would you know it right away / How hard I try to see your face?”

In the album’s liner notes, posted on Apple Music, Halsey wrote about the day they found out they could have children. “I’ve been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that. For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me,” they wrote.

“Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it’s looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved,” the singer continued. “It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood. All of a sudden, everything is different. I’m not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I’m overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I’ve never had a choice before.”

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.