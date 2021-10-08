If you need a morning pick-me-up or some inspiration to live your best life, we’ve got it! Kate Hudson shared a video of her and her daughter Rani belting out, “This Girl is on Fire” and it was, well, it was fire.

In the cute mom-daughter clip, Hudson and her 3-year-old Rani are seated on a floor behind a baby gate with mom giving Rani some pointers on how to make a big entrance. Hudson starts to sing the Alicia Keys hit, mumbling a few lines and singing, “Mama doesn’t know the words” to the tune before Rani, wearing a blue tie-dye dress, breaks in, belting out the chorus, while mom dances in the background. “That was awesome,” says Hudson at the end while Rani takes a bow.

“Thought I’d share the full experience! 7:30 am showing,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress captioned the adorable video. “Rani’s favorite song This Girl is On Fire. This is how we do it over here….we love putting on a show LETS GO!”

Hudson shares Rani with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa. The couple has been together since 2016 and announced that they were engaged in September of this year. The pair welcomed Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in 2018. She is Hudson’s third child—the actress shares 17-year-old Ryder Robinson with ex-husband, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson and 10-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy with former fiancé and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

Applause for the mother-and-daughter duet and here’s hoping that Alicia Keys is listening!

