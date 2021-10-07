Prince Harry Apparently Has A ‘Magical’ Way of Putting Daughter Lilibet to Sleep

Prince Harry has just the trick to put 4-month-old daughter Lilibet to sleep. He’s a masterful storyteller.

“Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday. “He has a real magic touch.” Love it!

Reading appears to be a happy pastime in the royal’s home, which he also shares with wife Meghan Markle and their 2-year-old son Archie — last May, on the boy’s first birthday (and in partnership with the educational company Save With Stories), his parents shared the cutest video of him holding the book Duck! Rabbit! while sitting on Markle’s lap, turning the pages and squirming. “Bravo!” Prince Harry can be heard in the footage.

According to the US Weekly source, “every day just gets happier” in the family’s Montecito, California home — and it shows. Last month, during New York City’s United Nation headquarters to discuss climate change and gender equality, Harry was photographed carrying a laptop case imprinted with the words “Archie’s Papa.”

And the proud dad has commended both his children, gushing over Lilibet’s temperament (“She’s very chilled“) and Archie’s first words (one of which was “Grandma“) after gazing at a photo of his late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Diana, who was married to Prince Charles (the father of Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William) was also a rumored bookworm and her love of books clearly inherited by her children. Prince William enjoys reading to the children he shares with wife Kate Middleton — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — particularly The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson about a mouse who tries to avoid getting eaten by other creatures. “It’s a big hit in our household,” he said. Along with bedtime stories about their grandmother, who died in 1997 from in a car accident, to keep her memory alive.

Considering that parent-child reading strengths emotional bonds and promotes a love of learning, we’d say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are winning at parenting.

