Nordstrom’s Selling A $40 FAO Schwarz Dinosaur Advent Calendar — & It’s Too Cute To Pass Up

It’s only October, but we’re already gearing up for one of the best seasons of the year — the holidays. Our favorite item to shop for? Advent calendars! Nordstrom was one of the first retailers to start dropping these unique countdown presents, and the latest find is perfect for your curious kiddo. This interactive dinosaur advent calendar by FAO Schwarz is both fun and educational—and we’re going to take a guess that it might sell out fast. Did we mention it’s only $40?!

This one-of-a-kind advent calendar is unlike any other—each day, there will be a new gift in the form of an activity. From excavating fossils and egg hatching to volcano creation, these hands-on activities will inspire them and increase their interest in science. This calendar features a total of 30 pieces, including colored molding clays, slime, and other tools so your little artist can create their own species of dinosaurs.

And while you’re shopping for your kid, don’t forget to treat yourself to a little something too. Might we suggest shopping these adult candle advent calendars or Bonne Maman’s delicious jam calendar? Start the holidays on the right foot by bringing a smile to your kid’s face (and yours!) with this cute gift.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Courtesy of FAO Schwarz

And the appeal of this dino calendar doesn’t just stop there. These gifts are designed to take time to complete, so you can spend quality time with your kids. With this actually useful gift, kids can celebrate the magic of Christmas in a different way. This holiday gift will introduce your child to the wondrous world of science, history, and archaeology (instead of just giving them a sugar high like traditional calendars).

Dinosaur Advent Calendar $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: