Target’s Color Reveal Barbie Advent Calendar Is Full of Fun Surprises & It’s Bound to Sell Out

Advent calendar season is upon us, and this time the kids are in for a treat. Everyone loves the daily surprises of an advent calendar, but the Barbie Color Reveal advent calendar takes it to a whole new level, making it one of the best advent calendars for kids this year. These 25 surprises will blow your kid’s mind.

This Barbie changes colors under the water and the tube she comes in also transforms into a winter backdrop. We haven’t even mentioned all of her accessories, which your child will reveal every day leading up to Christmas. If you’ve got a little Barbie fan in your home, they’ll be obsessed with this unique advent calendar. You can find this advent calendar at Target or on Amazon, if you want to take advantage of that Prime shipping.

With shipping delays this year, you might want to consider ordering your kiddo’s advent calendar a little bit on the early side. And if you’re on the hunt for other advent calendars, we have so many options for you to browse, including a Disney princesses calendar and a cool Play-Doh option.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Courtesy of Target

On the first day, your little one will unwrap the tube, which contains a monotoned Barbie, who is just waiting to change color. First, you have to put warm water in the tube and put her in. The water will turn a metallic blue color, complete with swirling snowflakes. That’s not the only surprise, though. When you pull the doll out, a whole new winter look is revealed — to dramatic effect. The whole calendar is jam-packed with cool winter accessories, like leggings, scarves, and boots. Plus, she even has a pet companion that has color reveals, too.

This calendar is made for ages 3 to 9 years old.

