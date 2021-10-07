If your kid loved watching Peppa Pig during quarantine, have we got good news for you: Everyone’s favorite anthropomorphic British pig is a Funko now!

Funko, a company that sells pop culture collectible figurines, is releasing Funko Pop! Animation Peppa Pig, a vinyl collectible standing 3.75 inches and the cutest must-have for Peppa fans and Funko collectors alike.

The British children’s television show follows a pig named Peppa and her family, and has gained a following in the U.S. over the last few years, sparking a recent trend in which toddlers started mysteriously developing an English accent.

There have been other major Peppa collaborations this year, proving the staying power of the sassy porcine: Reebok launched a Peppa-inspired sneaker line and Hunter Boots created a limited-edition Hunter x Peppa Pig collection, ideal for mud-loving tots.

Funko’s The Pop! line is perfect for play or display and includes characters from Star Wars and Marvel films and even horror icons like Freddie Krueger. There’s also a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man toy from the Ghostbusters films. Truly something for every pop culture niche out there.

If you had your hopes set on a release date in time for the holidays, though, we’re sorry to disappoint. Funko Pop! Animation Peppa Pig won’t be available until January 5, 2022.

