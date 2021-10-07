This New Disney Princess Cookbook Makes Cooking With Kids Magical

Cooking can be a magical experience for kids, thanks to Disney Princess Health Treats , a new recipe book inspired by the iconic heroines.

The Little Mermaid), Aurora (Sleeping Beauty), Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), Moana, Cinderella, Snow White, and more. Although it’s not the only cookbook released by the company, it is the first to offer health-focused fare, containing 50 recipes introduced by princesses including Ariel (Aurora (TianaMoana, Cinderella, Snow White, and more.

Kids can make “Snow White Chocolate,” a creamy, vegan beverage described in the book as “the fairest of them all,” while learning to soak cashews in the preparation process or “Pua Purple Yam Tarts,” an antioxidant-rich treat dedicated to Moana’s charismatic pig.

The book is divided into sections such as “Breakfast Noshes” (e.g. Aurora Overnight Oats Parfait) “Breaking Bread” (Rapunzel Challah), “Little Hands Appetizers” (Mulan Tea Eggs), “Shareable Entrées” (Ariel Nori Veggie Rolls), “Handheld Treats” (Cinderella Glass Slipper Cookies), “Dessert Shareables” (Jasmine Date and Walnut Pie), and “Sippables” (King Triton Ocean Fizz).

Not only will children be exposed to a variety of ingredients and nutrients, but they’ll also learn additional trivia about their beloved princesses.